New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued companies together added ₹2,41,177.27 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a strong broader market, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries topping the list.

During the last trading week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,807.93 points or 3.70 per cent.

From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a decline in its market valuation.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation jumped ₹60,584.04 crore to reach ₹8,25,619.53 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added ₹40,604.13 crore to take its valuation to ₹12,68,459.17 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation zoomed ₹36,233.92 crore to ₹3,57,966.17 crore, while that of ICICI Bank gained ₹31,319.99 crore to ₹4,44,563.06 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance rallied ₹18,279.85 crore to ₹3,39,871.90 crore and that of HDFC rose by ₹16,983.46 crore to ₹4,53,863.21 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹16,148.39 crore to ₹5,77,208.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose ₹10,967.68 crore to reach ₹11,39,455.78 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation swelled by ₹10,055.81 crore to stand at ₹3,48,414.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by ₹3,777.84 crore to ₹5,54,667.44 crore.

Reliance Industries led the chart of the most valued domestic companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

