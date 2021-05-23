Subscribe
Nine of top-10 firms add 2.41 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL top gainers

Nine of top-10 firms add 2.41 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL top gainers

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation jumped 60,584.04 crore to reach 8,25,619.53 crore.
1 min read . 11:59 AM IST PTI

From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a decline in its market valuation

New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued companies together added 2,41,177.27 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a strong broader market, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries topping the list.

During the last trading week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,807.93 points or 3.70 per cent.

From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a decline in its market valuation.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added 40,604.13 crore to take its valuation to 12,68,459.17 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation zoomed 36,233.92 crore to 3,57,966.17 crore, while that of ICICI Bank gained 31,319.99 crore to 4,44,563.06 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance rallied 18,279.85 crore to 3,39,871.90 crore and that of HDFC rose by 16,983.46 crore to 4,53,863.21 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped 16,148.39 crore to 5,77,208.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 10,967.68 crore to reach 11,39,455.78 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation swelled by 10,055.81 crore to stand at 3,48,414.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by 3,777.84 crore to 5,54,667.44 crore.

Reliance Industries led the chart of the most valued domestic companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

