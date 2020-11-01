Subscribe
Nine of top 10 most valued firms lose 1.63 lakh crore in market valuation; RIL most hit
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Nine of top 10 most valued firms lose 1.63 lakh crore in market valuation; RIL most hit

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST PTI

  • The BSE benchmark index Sensex had tumbled by 1,071.43 points or 2.63% during the week
NEW DELHI : Nine of the top 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,63,510.28 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex had tumbled by 1,071.43 points or 2.63 per cent during the week.

Barring Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose market capitalisation (m-cap) rose by 32,570.94 crore to 3,06,331.09 crore, other nine firms among the top 10 saw depletion in their market worth.

Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL), the most valued firm, valuation tanked by 39,355.06 crore to 13,89,159.20 crore.

Another heavyweight HDFC Bank's valuation diminished by 28,574.61 crore to reach 6,51,518.11 crore, followed by Infosys whose m-cap fell by 26,152.79 crore to 4,51,753.23 crore.

HDFC's worth declined by 24,844.93 crore to 3,45,287.89 crore, Hindustan Unilever Ltd's m-cap dipped by 16,858.07 crore to 4,86,898.54 crore, ICICI Bank's valuation eroded by 16,754.64 crore to 2,70,736.06 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market value tumbled by 8,105.15 crore to 9,99,954.24 crore.

The valuation of HCL Technologies declined by 2,455.87 crore to 2,28,816.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped by 409.16 crore to 2,36,552.97 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Airtel and HCL Technologies.

