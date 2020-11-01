NEW DELHI : Nine of the top 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,63,510.28 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex had tumbled by 1,071.43 points or 2.63 per cent during the week.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex had tumbled by 1,071.43 points or 2.63 per cent during the week.

Barring Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose market capitalisation (m-cap) rose by ₹32,570.94 crore to ₹3,06,331.09 crore, other nine firms among the top 10 saw depletion in their market worth.

Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL), the most valued firm, valuation tanked by ₹39,355.06 crore to ₹13,89,159.20 crore.

Another heavyweight HDFC Bank's valuation diminished by ₹28,574.61 crore to reach ₹6,51,518.11 crore, followed by Infosys whose m-cap fell by ₹26,152.79 crore to ₹4,51,753.23 crore.

HDFC's worth declined by ₹24,844.93 crore to ₹3,45,287.89 crore, Hindustan Unilever Ltd's m-cap dipped by ₹16,858.07 crore to ₹4,86,898.54 crore, ICICI Bank's valuation eroded by ₹16,754.64 crore to ₹2,70,736.06 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market value tumbled by ₹8,105.15 crore to ₹9,99,954.24 crore.

The valuation of HCL Technologies declined by ₹2,455.87 crore to ₹2,28,816.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped by ₹409.16 crore to ₹2,36,552.97 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Airtel and HCL Technologies.