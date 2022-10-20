AMC stock trades near 52-week low. Should you buy post Q2 results?2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM IST
- Nippon AMC beat Q2 operating profit estimate by 2%, driven by a better-than-expected top-line, as per CLSA
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (AMC) reported a 4% drop in its net profit at ₹206 crore for three months ended September 2022, as compared to ₹214 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal. Nippon Life India Asset Management, the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), had assets under management (AUM) of ₹3.49 lakh crore as on September 30, 2022. The stock has been been hovering around its 52-week low level of ₹259 it had hit in May this year.