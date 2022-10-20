Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (AMC) reported a 4% drop in its net profit at ₹206 crore for three months ended September 2022, as compared to ₹214 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal. Nippon Life India Asset Management, the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), had assets under management (AUM) of ₹3.49 lakh crore as on September 30, 2022. The stock has been been hovering around its 52-week low level of ₹259 it had hit in May this year.

What brokerages say on the AMC stock post Q2 results -

“Nippon AMC beat our 2Q23 operating profit estimate by 2%, driven by a better-than-expected top-line which in turn benefitted from an improved yield. Management cited multiple levers for realisation improvement including a better mix and a higher propensity to charge in debt schemes given a rise in yields. The company is seeing equity AUM market share stabilise but debt schemes saw sharp market share erosion during 2Q," said global brokerage CLSA while reiterating its positive view on Nippon AMC shares with a target price of ₹370.

“Nippon reported 2QFY23 profit of Rs2.1bn, down 4% YoY and higher than our forecast on the back of stronger other income. AUM growth was soft at 7% YoY and revenues lagged due to fall in yield. Improvement in fund- ranking and better flows could lift AUM/top-line growth. Flows from SIPs improved, and NAM continues to have strong presence in B-30 markets. Valuation is reasonable, so we remain at Buy," said another global brokerage Jefferies with a target price of ₹325.

Nippon Life AMC has successfully maintained its equity market share at 6.3% (steady QoQ) and management stated that they are witnessing an uptick in net equity inflows on the back of improvement in fund performance and should see equity market share going up from these levels," said JMFinancial while maintaining Buy tag with a target price of ₹350. “Sharp fall in equity market share and/or prolonged period of outflows is a key risk to our estimates."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.