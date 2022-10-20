AMC stock trades near 52-week low. Should you buy post Q2 results?

“Nippon reported 2QFY23 profit of Rs2.1bn, down 4% YoY and higher than our forecast on the back of stronger other income. AUM growth was soft at 7% YoY and revenues lagged due to fall in yield. Improvement in fund- ranking and better flows could lift AUM/top-line growth. Flows from SIPs improved, and NAM continues to have strong presence in B-30 markets. Valuation is reasonable, so we remain at Buy," said another global brokerage Jefferies with a target price of ₹325.