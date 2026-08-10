Nippon India Equity buys stake in Iris Clothings that has risen 250% in five years

Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF bought 15 lakh shares of Iris Clothings at an average price of ₹55 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the NSE. Bulk deals involving institutional investors can often draw market attention as investors track changes in shareholding and potential shifts in institutional interest in a stock.
The transaction comes amid investor focus on institutional activity in small-cap and mid-cap stocks, with such deals often drawing attention to potential changes in institutional ownership and market sentiment toward the company.
According to Trendlyne's shareholding data, promoters held a majority 61.2% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter, while the remaining 38.1% was held by public shareholders.
Among public shareholders, more than 70 retail shareholders with investments of over ₹2 lakh each collectively held a 20% stake in the company, while investors with investments of up to ₹2 lakh held a 6% stake as of Q1FY27.
The company's shares have maintained a strong winning run for over a year, hitting record highs repeatedly and ending several months with gains. The sustained rally has turned the stock into one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times, delivering substantial returns to investors.
After remaining under prolonged pressure, the shares began recovering in March 2025 and have since maintained their upward momentum, gaining around 235% to trade at the current level of ₹55.77 apiece.
In Tuesday's session, the stock touched a fresh record high of ₹56.25 apiece, extending its recent rally.
Looking at its longer-term performance, the stock has delivered exceptional returns, closing six of the last seven months in the green.
On an annual basis, 2022 emerged as its strongest year, with the stock surging 346%, followed by a 71% gain in 2025.
In the current year so far, the stock has gained another 47%, extending its strong run. Over the last six years, the stock has risen from ₹2.45 apiece to ₹55.77, translating into a staggering 2,176% gain and highlighting its wealth-creation potential.
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