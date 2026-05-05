Nippon India Mutual Fund raises stake in this healthcare stock. Do you own?

Nippon India Asset Management has marginally raised its stake in healthcare stock Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, reinforcing its conviction in the counter.

Nippon Life India Asset Management's share price was trading 2.48% higher at ₹1,043 apiece on NSE on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sanofi Consumer share price was down 3%.

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Nippon India Mutual Fund increases stake in Sanofi Consumer In an exchange filing dated 4 May, Nippon India AMC announced that it has increased its stake in healthcare firm Sanofi Consumer Healthcare by 0.13% on behalf of Nippon India Mutual Fund through an open market transaction.

As per the disclosure, Nippon India Mutual Fund raised its holding to 5.04% from 4.91% after acquiring an additional 30,000 equity shares of the company.

Following the purchase, the mutual fund now holds 11,62,073 shares in Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, the filing added.

Other Mutual Fund companies like Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private, SBI Dividend Yield Fund, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund and Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund are also among the shareholders of the company.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Q4 results Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India reported a 50.11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹66.5 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025. In the corresponding period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹44.3 crore, according to a regulatory filing dated February 25.

Revenue from operations for the Mumbai-based company surged 47.04% YoY to ₹251 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹170.7 crore in Q4 CY24.

Domestic sales grew 23%, aided by the relaunch of previously recalled products, the company said. Meanwhile, export sales jumped 9.3 times on a low base.

For the full year CY25, the company reported revenue of ₹878.4 crore, up 21% YoY. Profit after tax rose 33% YoY to ₹240.1 crore, supported by efficient cost management and a better product mix.

On the sales front, domestic revenue increased 7% YoY for the year, while export sales climbed 158% YoY.

The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per equity share (face value ₹10) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare share price trend The healthcare stock has remained volatile in the near term. Sanofi share price gained over 1.76% in a week and 0.48% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has remained flat with a positive bias on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, but declined 7% in a year.