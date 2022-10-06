Praj Industries shares have been in uptrend for last seven straight sessions. In this time, this mutual funds' and FPIs' (Foreign Portfolio Investors) favourite engineering stock has surged from around ₹386 apiece levels to ₹453.70 per share levels, logging around 17 per cent rise in this time. Interestingly, today's intraday high of Praj Industries shares is its new record high on NSE as well.

This engineering stock may have become bulls' favourite these days but the stock has remained one of the favourite stocks of mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Mutual funds of big repute like Nippon India Small Cap Fund, UTI Mid Cap Fund and Pgim India Mid Cap Opportunities Fund have sizeable stake in this engineering stock. Among FPIs, Gothic Corporations, Atyant Capital India fund, Vanderbilty University — Atyant Capital Management Limited have big stake in the engineering company.

Mutual funds shareholding in Praj Industries

According to shareholding pattern of Praj Industries for April to June 2022 quarter, UTI Mid Cap Fund holds 52,84,704 shares or 2.88 per cent stake in this engineering stock. Pgim India Mid Cap Opportunities Fund holds 33,46,231 shares or 1.82 per cent stake in the company. Likewise, Nippon India Small Cap Fund holds 23,83,868 Praj Industries shares, which is 1.30 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

FPIs shareholding in Praj Industries

In April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the engineering company, Gothic Corporation holds 41,30,836 shares or 2.25 per cent stake in the company. Atyant Capital India Fund owns 36,65,469 Praj Industries shares, which is 2 per cent of total paid up capital of the engineering company.

Praj Industries share price history

Praj Industries shares have remained an ideal buy on dips stock in 2022. After ushering in 2022, this engineering stock surged to a new peak in January 2022 followed by profit booking trigger. After that, the engineering stock surged again from February last week to April end and once again it went through base building mode for next one and half month. It once again started picking up and hit a new high today delivering more than 30 per cent YTD return to its shareholders.

