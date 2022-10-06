Nippon India Small Cap, UTI MidCap mutual funds' favourite stock hits record high1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 02:03 PM IST
- Praj Industries share price today climbed to record high within few hours of market opening
Praj Industries shares have been in uptrend for last seven straight sessions. In this time, this mutual funds' and FPIs' (Foreign Portfolio Investors) favourite engineering stock has surged from around ₹386 apiece levels to ₹453.70 per share levels, logging around 17 per cent rise in this time. Interestingly, today's intraday high of Praj Industries shares is its new record high on NSE as well.