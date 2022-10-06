Praj Industries share price history

Praj Industries shares have remained an ideal buy on dips stock in 2022. After ushering in 2022, this engineering stock surged to a new peak in January 2022 followed by profit booking trigger. After that, the engineering stock surged again from February last week to April end and once again it went through base building mode for next one and half month. It once again started picking up and hit a new high today delivering more than 30 per cent YTD return to its shareholders.