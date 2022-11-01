Nippon India Vision Fund trims stake in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

Nippon India Vision Fund shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for Q2FY23, Nippon India Vision Fund holds 6,48,42,630 shares or 4.57 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in Q1FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, this mutual fund was holding 7,07,22,074 shares or 4.98 per cent stake in the company. So, it indicates that Nippon India Vision Fund has booked partial profit in the scrip by trimming its stake by 0.41 per cent stake in the company.