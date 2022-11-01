Nippon India Vision Fund trims stake in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

Nippon India Vision Fund trims stake in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- Nippon India Vision Fund has offloaded 0.41% stake in this multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock during July to September 2022 quarter
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Indian Hotels share are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in last few years. The stock has delivered 85 per cent return in year-to-date (YTD) time whereas in last two years, it has rallied from around ₹92.50 to ₹342 apiece levels, giving near 275 per cent return to its long term investors, giving enough reason for the long term investors to book profit in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Indian Hotels share are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in last few years. The stock has delivered 85 per cent return in year-to-date (YTD) time whereas in last two years, it has rallied from around ₹92.50 to ₹342 apiece levels, giving near 275 per cent return to its long term investors, giving enough reason for the long term investors to book profit in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock.
As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for recently ended September 2022 quarter, Nippon India Vision Fund has offloaded its shareholding in this Tata group stock. In Q2FY23, Nippon India Vision Fund shareholding has come down from 4.98 per cent to 4.57 per cent. However, Axis Advance Balanced Fund raised its stake in the scrip from 1.73 per cent to 2.17 per cent.
As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for recently ended September 2022 quarter, Nippon India Vision Fund has offloaded its shareholding in this Tata group stock. In Q2FY23, Nippon India Vision Fund shareholding has come down from 4.98 per cent to 4.57 per cent. However, Axis Advance Balanced Fund raised its stake in the scrip from 1.73 per cent to 2.17 per cent.
As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for Q2FY23, Nippon India Vision Fund holds 6,48,42,630 shares or 4.57 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in Q1FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, this mutual fund was holding 7,07,22,074 shares or 4.98 per cent stake in the company. So, it indicates that Nippon India Vision Fund has booked partial profit in the scrip by trimming its stake by 0.41 per cent stake in the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for Q2FY23, Nippon India Vision Fund holds 6,48,42,630 shares or 4.57 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in Q1FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, this mutual fund was holding 7,07,22,074 shares or 4.98 per cent stake in the company. So, it indicates that Nippon India Vision Fund has booked partial profit in the scrip by trimming its stake by 0.41 per cent stake in the company.
In recently ended September 2022 quarter, shareholding pattern of the company informs that Axis Advance Balanced Fund holds 3,07,98,502 shares or 2.17 per cent stake in the company. However, in Q1FY23 shareholding pattern, this Axis mutual fund was holding 2,45,94,128 shares or 1.73 per cent stake in the company. This means, this mutual fund raised its stake in this Tata group multibagger stock during July to September 2022 quarter by 0.44 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
In recently ended September 2022 quarter, shareholding pattern of the company informs that Axis Advance Balanced Fund holds 3,07,98,502 shares or 2.17 per cent stake in the company. However, in Q1FY23 shareholding pattern, this Axis mutual fund was holding 2,45,94,128 shares or 1.73 per cent stake in the company. This means, this mutual fund raised its stake in this Tata group multibagger stock during July to September 2022 quarter by 0.44 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company Ltd for Q2FY23, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,43,01,566 shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,57,15,399 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. Hence, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 2.12 per cent stake in the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company Ltd for Q2FY23, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,43,01,566 shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,57,15,399 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. Hence, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 2.12 per cent stake in the company.