Nippon large cap fund crosses ₹50,000 crore in AUM

Nippon India Large Cap Fund on Thursday said its large-cap fund had crossed the ₹50,000 crore mark in assets under management (AUM), joining the ranks of ICICI Prudential and SBI, whose large-cap funds have AUMs of more than ₹50,000 crore despite the lower flows in equity mutual funds. Profit booking after the recent rally amid persisting uncertainties over an India-US tarde deal, concerns over valuations and relentless foreign capital outflow.
Large-cap mutual funds are often considered a relatively safer option for new and risk-averse investors, as they invest in blue-chip stocks. These companies have robust business models and are typically leaders in their respective sectors. Hence, large-cap funds tend to be more stable and resilient to economic downturns and market fluctuations, compared to mid and small-cap mutual funds.
Large-cap funds have given healthy returns over the last few years, even as the market has been on a volatile track.
Despite a confluence of domestic and global headwinds, large-cap mutual funds have offered relatively consistent and stable returns over the long term, along with potential regular dividends.
Experts highlight that the constituents of large-cap funds are widely traded on stock exchanges, which ensures high liquidity. This allows fund managers to trade on the go without causing major price fluctuations.
Since large-cap mutual funds invest across a wide range of established companies across sectors, these funds come with a built-in diversification, reducing the impact of a below-par performance in any single company or sector.
The Nippon India Large Cap Fund has delivered returns of 19% and 22% over the last three and five years, respectively. In the same period, ICICI Prudential Large Cap fund (18% and 19%) and Invesco India Large Cap gave returns of 17% and 18%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
