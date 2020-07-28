Nippon Life AMC jumps 6% on strong Q1 outcome

MUMBAI : Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management advanced as much as 6% on Tuesday after the company reported a 24.3% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹156.12 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹125.6 crore in the year-ago period.

At 1:27 pm, the scrip traded at ₹277 apiece on the BSE, up 2.5% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 1% to 38,292.36.

Total Income fell 6.7% to ₹336.18 crore in Q1FY21 versus ₹360.41 crore in Q1FY20. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 10.6% to ₹199.67 crore in April-June quarter as against ₹180.54 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Nippon Life India Asset Management's assets under management stood at ₹2.73 trillion in the period under review. The company added around 2,20,000 investor folios in the first quarter of FY21. Revenue of the company declined 28.29% y-o-y and 15% sequentially to ₹233.12 crore in the June quarter.

The company has restated its SIP inflow numbers, which are significantly lower than previously reported as the recognition of SIP has now shifted to actual receipt basis against accrual basis earlier. The SIP book of the company witnessed a steady decline to ₹700 crore in Q1FY21 from ₹810 crore in Q1FY20. However, the number of SIP accounts increased to 3.4 mn from 3.2 mn.

“We like the AMC business due to the limited credit risk attached, we remain concerned about the volatility in revenues and profitability in the near term. However, we are confident of the company’s liquidity positioning during these volatile times due to its healthy AUM mix, timely support from banks and strong parentage," Emkay Global Financial Services said. The brokerage has put ‘hold’ rating to Nippon Life with a target price of ₹280.

