Nippon Life AMC jumps 6% on strong Q1 outcome

“We like the AMC business due to the limited credit risk attached, we remain concerned about the volatility in revenues and profitability in the near term. However, we are confident of the company’s liquidity positioning during these volatile times due to its healthy AUM mix, timely support from banks and strong parentage," Emkay Global Financial Services said. The brokerage has put ‘hold’ rating to Nippon Life with a target price of ₹280.