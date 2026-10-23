Nippon Life AMC shares crash 9%, down 19% in 5 days - Why? Dividend, record date, Q2 results, Yes Bank bond settlement

Nippon Life India Asset Management shares extended their losing streak on Friday, October 23, plunging 9% to ₹881.95 apiece on the BSE as investors assessed the company's September-quarter earnings, a regulatory settlement linked to Yes Bank's additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds and its interim dividend announcement. The stock has now declined for five consecutive sessions, shedding 19% over the period.

The sell-off has also deepened the stock's recent correction. Nippon Life India Asset Management shares have fallen 16% in a week, 23% in a month, 19% in three months and 13% over six months. The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,269 in August 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹756.10 in December 2025.

The decline comes amid concerns over the company's September-quarter earnings, regulatory developments linked to Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds and a sharp fall in other income. Its net profit fell sharply on a sequential basis, partly reflecting a significant reduction in other income and a one-time loss during the quarter.

The stock's decline also came as the company disclosed receiving in-principle regulatory approval to settle the Yes Bank AT-1 bond dispute for ₹96.76 crore, with a formal settlement order still awaited.

Yes Bank AT-1 bond settlement: What investors need to know Nippon Life India Asset Management said on Thursday that it had received in-principle approval from India's markets regulator to settle a dispute concerning alleged fraudulent investments in Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds. The company said it had paid settlement charges of ₹96.76 crore during the September quarter but was awaiting a formal settlement order.

The regulator had alleged that Reliance Mutual Fund, now known as Nippon Life India Mutual Fund, invested ₹2,150 crore in Yes Bank AT-1 bonds between 2016 and 2019 in return for loans being extended to companies backed by industrialist Anil Ambani.

Anil Ambani sold Reliance Mutual Fund to Nippon Life in October 2019. The investments in Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds became worthless after the lender was declared insolvent in 2020.

The development comes after the Supreme Court earlier in October set aside Yes Bank's write-off of ₹8,400 crore in AT-1 bonds. The decision dealt a blow to the lender while providing relief to bondholders.

Nippon Life AMC dividend: ₹ 9.50 payout, record date Alongside its September-quarter results, Nippon Life India Asset Management announced an interim dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share for FY27.

In an exchange filing, the company said its board had approved the interim dividend at its meeting held on October 22, 2026. The record date has been fixed for October 28, 2026, to determine shareholders eligible to receive the payout.

The company said dividend payments would begin from November 5, 2026.

Nippon Life AMC Q2 results: Profit falls 36% sequentially Nippon Life India Asset Management, which manages Nippon India Mutual Fund, reported a 35.6% quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit to ₹324.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹504 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue, however, increased 4% sequentially to ₹796 crore from ₹767 crore. Total income rose 18% year-on-year to ₹819 crore during the quarter. The company also reported a one-time loss of ₹97 crore during the period.

Despite the decline in quarterly profitability, the asset manager reported growth in its assets under management. Closing AUM increased 14% year-on-year to ₹8.68 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026.

Nippon India Mutual Fund's quarterly average AUM (QAAUM) grew 20% year-on-year to ₹7.87 lakh crore. Equity mutual fund QAAUM also increased 20% to ₹3.76 lakh crore, with the company's market share rising 27 basis points year-on-year.

Sundeep Sikka, managing director and chief executive officer of Nippon Life India Asset Management, said the company recorded the highest AUM growth and market-share increase among the top 10 asset management companies in the first half of FY27.

“Net Sales market share and SIP market share both remain well above Equity AUM market share,” Sikka said, adding that the company remained humbled by the trust of more than one in every three mutual fund investors.