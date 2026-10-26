Nippon Life AMC shares: Last chance to buy for ₹9.50 interim dividend; record date, dividend yield

Nippon Life India Asset Management shares are approaching a key date for dividend-seeking investors, with October 27, 2026, likely to be the last day to buy the stock to qualify for the ₹9.50-per-share interim dividend. The company has fixed October 28 as the record date, while dividend payments are scheduled to begin on November 5.
Along with its September-quarter results, the company declared its first interim dividend for FY27. The company has followed a practice of issuing two dividends, an interim dividend and a final dividend. In the past 12 months, Nippon Life India Asset Management has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹21.50 per share.
Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.
On October 22, the company reported a 6% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹324.4 crore for the September quarter, impacted by a one-time exceptional item of ₹96.76 crore pertaining to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) settlement proceedings.
The decline in profit was attributed to an exceptional item of ₹96.76 crore pertaining to SEBI settlement proceedings, according to the company’s filing.
However, its revenue from operations surged 21% year-on-year to ₹796 crore from ₹658.1 crore a year ago. The company’s assets under management rose 14% year-on-year to ₹8.68 lakh crore as of September 2026. This included Nippon India Mutual Fund’s quarterly AUM, which grew 20% year-on-year to ₹7.87 lakh crore.
During FY25, the company received a show-cause notice dated August 30, 2024, from SEBI alleging non-compliance with certain provisions of securities laws regarding investments made by certain schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund in Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds issued by Yes Bank. The company and certain officials named in the show-cause notice filed settlement applications.
In the quarter ended September 30, 2026, SEBI communicated its in-principle acceptance of the settlement terms. Following this, Nippon Life India remitted ₹7.68 crore towards settlement amounts for the company and the officials concerned, and ₹89.08 crore towards management fees earned on the investments, along with applicable interest.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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