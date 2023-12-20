Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd share price gained up to 8.9% in morning trades on the NSE on Wednesday. A large trade deal news triggered these gains. CNBC TV-18 quoting sources has reported that Private sector lender IndusInd Bank is likely to divest a 2.86% equity stake in Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (Nippon AMC) through block deals. The block deal is valued at ₹762 crore and the broker is JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, sources told CNBC-TV18.

