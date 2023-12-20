Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nippon Life India Asset Management share price rises almost 9% on large trade deal news

Nippon Life India Asset Management share price rises almost 9% on large trade deal news

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today- Nippon Life India Asset Management share price rises almost 9% on large trade deal news. News flow suggests that IndusInd Bank is likely to divest a 2.86% equity stake in Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (Nippon AMC) through block deals.

Nippon Life AMC share price gains 9%

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd share price gained up to 8.9% in morning trades on the NSE on Wednesday. A large trade deal news triggered these gains. CNBC TV-18 quoting sources has reported that Private sector lender IndusInd Bank is likely to divest a 2.86% equity stake in Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (Nippon AMC) through block deals. The block deal is valued at 762 crore and the broker is JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, sources told CNBC-TV18.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
