Nirmal Bang initiates coverage on life insurance sector with two ‘buy’ calls; details here
Brokerage house Nirmal Bang has initiated coverage on the life insurance space with 4 stocks - HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Financial Services, and SBI Life – with 2 ‘buy’ calls and 2 ‘accumulate’ ratings.
Brokerage house Nirmal Bang has initiated coverage on the life insurance space with 4 stocks - HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Financial Services, and SBI Life.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message