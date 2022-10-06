Nirmal Bang sees upside on these 6 chemical stocks. Check target prices

Impact of rising raw material (RM) prices on gross margins, new product launches, change in working capital and channel inventory, potential increase in the prices of key CPC products is likely to cushion the above impact are some of the watchlist for 2QFY23. Key catalysts, as per Nirmal Bang, could be Ppotential softening in input costs and reduction in freight rates with improving supply of containers (likely to happen once the Russia-Ukraine conflict is over).

