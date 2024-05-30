Nirmala Sitharaman predicts ‘solid bulls market’ after June 4 Lok Sabha poll result, cites S&P's rating upgrade: Report
Nirmala Sitharaman says S&P Global's upgrade of India's rating from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ is a “good omen” for the economy.
The Indian stock market will be a “solid bulls market" after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results are declared on June 4 as a “good result" is coming for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with CNN-News18.
