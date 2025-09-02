NIS Management IPO Listing: Shares make weak debut at ₹108, down 2.7% from issue price

NIS Management IPO Listing: NIS Management shares made a weak debut on the bourses on Tuesday, September 2, listing at ₹108 on BSE SME, a discount of 2.7 per cent to their issue price of ₹111.

The NIS Management SME IPO witnessed solid investor participation, closing with an overall subscription of 3.13 times. The issue received 1.11 crore bids against 35.70 lakh shares on offer. Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 1.10 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment recorded robust demand at 9.15 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 2.12 times. The IPO was open for subscription from August 25 to August 28, 2025.

NIS Management IPO Details The ₹60 crore NIS Management public issue comprised a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares amounting to ₹51.75 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.07 crore shares valued at ₹8.26 crore. The funds raised through the IPO are aimed at meeting the company’s working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, including business expansion and operational enhancements.

The IPO was priced in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares per application. For retail investors, the minimum investment required was ₹2,66,400, based on the upper price band for 2,400 shares. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) were required to apply for a minimum of three lots (3,600 shares), amounting to ₹3,99,600.

Prior to the IPO, NIS Management secured ₹16.72 crore from anchor investors on August 22, 2025. Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book running lead manager, Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar, and Share India Securities Ltd. functioned as the market maker for the issue.

About NIS Management Established in 1985 and based in Kolkata, NIS Management Limited has emerged as a leading player in the securi ty and facility management sector. The company provides a wide range of services, including manned guarding, electronic surveillance, integrated facility management, payroll administration, and housekeeping solutions.

Starting as a modest five-member operation, NIS Management has expanded significantly over the years and now employs approximately 16,000 personnel, catering to more than 600 clients across 14 states. With 14 strategically placed branches, the company ensures services are customized to regional requirements while maintaining consistently high operational standards. Its portfolio encompasses 24/7 security, fire and safety training, help desk assistance, efficient facility management, and comprehensive HR and payroll support.