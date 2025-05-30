Nisus Finance Services share price slumps 10% post Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Nisus Finance Services share price slumped 10% on Friday's session after the company announced its Q4 result. On Thursday, the firm reported an 28% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY25) to ₹13.38 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹18.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, said that post H2FY25 and FY25 results reported yesterday after market hours’, today in the opening session stock reacted negatively based on high hopes while company reported earnings in line with their expectations.

"We see FY26 would be the real financial year investors should watch out for high growth which would come from full utilisation of IPO funds,” said Prashanth Tapse.

Nisus Finance Services consolidated total income stood at ₹33 crores during the quarter ended March (Q4FY25) from ₹30. 95 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year rise of 6.42%.

For the complete fiscal year, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹32.58 crore, representing a 35.5%% increase from ₹24.05 crore in the previous year. The total income jumped 56.37% to ₹67.30 crore in FY25 from ₹43.04 crore in FY24.

FY25 was a year of significant strategic progression and platform development for Nisus Finance, as they pursued their goal of establishing themselves as a regionally diversified asset manager with a strong focus on real estate and urban infrastructure, believes Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited.

“Our expansion into the GCC, highlighted by the establishment of a presence in the DIFC and acquisitions in promising residential markets, demonstrates our commitment to building cross-border scale and secure long-term investment positions,” said Goenka.

View and Outlook Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities said that post IPO in Dec 2024 Nisus Finance reported a healthy 35.5% rise in its net profit to ₹32.58 crore for the financial year ended March 2025 and company’s total income surged 56.37% to ₹67.30 crore during FY25, whereas (EBITDA) rose 22.1% to ₹44.48 crore.

According to Tapse, overall growth is driven by mix aligns with business strategic model: advisory revenues capitalize on high-value transactions, while fund management generates recurring income, which scaled AUM growth. Assets under management (AUM) also grew 55% to around ₹1,572 crore as of March 31, 2025. The increase was attributed to a robust deal pipeline and disciplined investment strategy across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The company has effectively leveraged its IPO to expand, and its dual focus on advisory and asset management services is producing strong returns. IPO significantly strengthened brand and capital base, boosting liquidity and providing ample capital for growth in FY 2026.

On IPO fund usage disclosures, Prashanth Tapse explained that the planned expansions into IFSC-GIFT City (India), DIFC-Dubai (UAE), and FSC-Mauritius are critical growth levers and which could deliver results in coming 6 months.

“We see a balanced and scalable business model and expect fund management income (annuity-type) to increase in share in FY2026,” added Tapse.

Nisus has guided target of ₹4,000 crore AUM from ₹1,572 crore which translates to ~150% growth with blended Revenue-to-AUM Yield ~3% – 3.5%. With a proven integrated platform, strong institutional partnerships, and a cross-border footprint, Nisus is well-positioned for outsized value creation in FY26 and beyond.

Should you buy, sell or hold? Prashanth Tapse said that considering the unique business model, investors should look beyond quarter-to-quarter earnings and treat Nisus as a long-term wealth creation story, driven by a unique integrated platform and high growth business segments.

“Hence recommend long term investors to accumulate given scalable business model, recurring income visibility, and high-growth AUM strategy while short term investors can wait and watch for a good discounted price opportunity due to post result profit booking and market volatility. Technically ₹260-275 can be best range for Accumulation for long term investors as well as short term traders,” said Tapse.

On Friday, Nisus Finance Services share price ended 10% lower at ₹326.90 apiece on the BSE.