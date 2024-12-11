Nisus Finance Services shares list at 25% premium over issue price on BSE SME

Nisus Finance Services shares debuted on the BSE SME platform at ₹ 225, reflecting a 25% premium over the ₹ 180 issue price. The IPO saw strong demand, being oversubscribed 192.29 times overall, with retail at 139.78 times and NII at 451.21 times.

Nisus Finance Services Co Listing: Nisus Finance Services share price listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, November 11 at ₹225 apiece, a premium of 25% to the issue price of ₹180.

Nisus Finance Services Co's initial public offer (IPO) garnered strong demand from investors. The IPO, which ran for subscription, from December 4 to December 6 was subscribed 192.29 times.

The IPO's retail portion was booked 139.78 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 451.21 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota 93.84 times.

Nisus Finance Services IPO was priced in the range of ₹170 to ₹180 apiece. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 101.62 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹12.61 crore, aggregating to ₹114.24 crore. Amit Anil Goenka was the promoter selling shareholder in the IPO.

The company plans to utilise the fresh funds raised via the IPO for augmenting fund setup, additional licenses, facility management services and fund management infrastructure in IFSC-Gift City (Gandhinagar), DIFC-Dubai (UAE) and FSC-Mauritius; fundraising cost, distribution and placement fee to third-party distributors or agents in India and/or international markets for creation of a pool of funds; investment in subsidiary company viz. Nisus Fincorp Private Limited (RBI Registered NBFC), for augmenting the capital base; and general Corporate Purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd was the book-running lead manager to the issue while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd served as the registrar for the issue.

About Nisus Finance Services Co Nisus Finance Services Co is primarily engaged in Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management.

In FY 2023-24, its fund business managed assets totalling ₹10 billion, as per the company's RHP. This represents significant growth, as the AUM has increased from ₹1.32 billion in FY 2021 to ₹10 billion in FY 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 96%.