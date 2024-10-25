Nithin Kamath shares long-run Zerodha philosophy amid people chasing engagement: ’Don’t do unto others what…’

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has pointed out that the brokerage never pushes its users to trade. Though it hurts the business, it is good for its customers in the long run, he says.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published25 Oct 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Nithin Kamath's post on platform X drew the attention of social media users. Some called it a “zero-spamming policy” and others called it 'calm and purposeful', designed to build trust.
Brokerage firm Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath on Friday shared the company's philosophy of not pushing its users to trade. Though it hurts the business, it is good for its customers in the long run, said the executive in a social media post on platform X.

“Not triggering users to trade hurts the business, but in the long run, it's good for the customers,” Kamath said in his post.

Kamath pointed out that people chasing engagement have made many things on the internet annoying and unusable. The Zerodha chief also noted that he keeps his phone on silent because of the annoying calls, notifications, and emails.

"With everybody chasing "engagement," we seem to have made many things on the internet annoying and unusable," he said in the post.

Highlighting the company's core philosophy, Kamath said, “Don't do unto others what you don't want done unto you We don't send an email or a notification unless it's important. Counter-intuitively, this is why people trust us?" he asked

Kamath's response was to a post by thewysetrader, which said, “The only broker that never pushes you to trade in any form whatsoever is @zerodhaonline. No notifications , no emails nothing. It’s remarkable how they have grown so much.”

Netizens react

Kamath's post on X drew the attention of social media, where some called it a “zero-spamming policy,” and others called it “calm and purposeful”. 

“Well done Nithin bhai. That should be called zero spamming policy. However, Engagement has a different meaning in the content creation world,” said Rahman, replying to Kamath's post on platform X.

Others like Amit Misra highlighted how applications seem to “shout for our attention” but when a business keeps it calm and purposeful, it builds trust.

Krishna Chaitanya Mamidi, another X user, termed this action of drawing engagement “micromanaging the customers”.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNithin Kamath shares long-run Zerodha philosophy amid people chasing engagement: ’Don’t do unto others what…’

    Popular in Markets

