Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, known for his educational comments related to stock markets and trading on social media platforms, today urged profitable traders to share their experiences so that many small and new investors can benefit.

Nithin Kamath said that though Zerodha has always been educating investors with Zerodha Varsity and various other features on the app, it was always on the team's agenda to get profitable traders with audited track records to share their experiences.

Taking to Twitter, the Zerodha boss said, "While we are trying to educate with Zerodha Varsity, Nudges & trading QnA, one thing on our to-do was to get profitable traders with audited track records to share their experiences, struggles, challenges, mental frameworks, etc., on a podcast, which can be quite valuable."

According to Kamath, most of the traders start by learning from friends or influencers on social media, many times picking up bad habits and also setting wrong expectations. "Habits which once set are very tough to change. The best way to get better is by listening to those who have been doing it right," Kamath said in a series of tweets.

Zerodha will be searching for traders who are profitable for quite some time and willing to share their challenges and experiences to help others. These profitable traders will also be featured on the podcast with Nithin Kamath.

"The idea is to get traders to share what it takes to be successful at trading," Zerodha CEO said.

"If you are one such profitable trader who is willing to allow us to audit the track record, or if you know someone who should be on this podcast, do fill or share this form. https://forms.gle/R3wYKJDhn3AFc5pg9," he added.

