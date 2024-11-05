Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

  • Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO : The issue is set to open on 7 November. From financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Ujjval Jauhari
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Key things to know from the RHP
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Key things to know from the RHP(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited IPO: The issue is set to open on 7 November. From financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

1.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Key dates

Subscriptions for the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO will start on November 7, 2024, and will end on November 11, 2024. On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the allocation for the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for Niva Bupa Health Insurance's initial public offering (IPO) is set for Thursday, November 14, 2024, on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings IPO: GMP declines as subscription dates near

2. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: size

The Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO is a 2,200.00 crore book-built offering. The offering consists of an offer to sell 18.92 crore shares worth 1,400.00 crores and a new issue of 10.81 crore shares for 800.00 crores.

3. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Application details

The price range or price band for Niva Bupa Health Insurance's IPO is 70 to 74 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 200 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 14,800. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (13,600 shares), or 1,006,400, while for small NII, it is 14 lots (2,800 shares), or 207,200.

Also Read | Sagility India IPO: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not?

4.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: objects of issue

The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds towards the Augmentation of its capital base to strengthen solvency levels and for the General corporate purposes

5.About Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

A joint venture between Fettle Tone LLP and the Bupa Group, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited was established in 2008 and offers health insurance.

By giving clients access to a full range of health ecosystem and service capabilities via its Niva Bupa Health website and mobile application, the company presents a comprehensive offering.

6.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Financials

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited's revenue increased by 44.05% year on year and net profit rose by 552.73% during FY24 over FY23.

Also Read | Sagility IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 17% so far, retail booked 85%

7.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: key risks

Niva Bupa Health profitability depends on our ability to manage its underwriting risks and appropriately price its products and any failure to accurately estimate medical expenses or the frequency of claims could have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and prospects

8.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Promoter Holding

The company promoter is Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd and Bupa Investments Overseas Limited.

9./Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Registrar and Lead managers

The Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

10. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP or grey market premium stood at Nil on Monday. This indicates that shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO are available without any premium over the issue price in the grey market.

Grey market premium is the willingness of an investor to pay more for a public issue than its offer price.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNiva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

152.30
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.35 (3.64%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.15
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.1 (0.74%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.80
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.05 (2%)

State Bank Of India share price

849.20
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
19.35 (2.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,320.80
03:48 PM | 5 NOV 2024
44.1 (3.45%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.00
03:45 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.2 (1.82%)

Gillette India share price

10,519.05
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
116.1 (1.12%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,332.50
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
12.85 (0.97%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,548.10
03:45 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-82.6 (-5.07%)

Torrent Power share price

1,708.00
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-88.75 (-4.94%)

PB Fintech share price

1,640.20
03:41 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-72.55 (-4.24%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,180.70
03:42 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-179.4 (-4.11%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

127.85
03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
8.5 (7.12%)

Jindal Saw share price

326.10
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
16.15 (5.21%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

1,014.65
03:44 PM | 5 NOV 2024
49.25 (5.1%)

Oil India share price

495.45
03:46 PM | 5 NOV 2024
23 (4.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.