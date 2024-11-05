Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited IPO: The issue is set to open on 7 November. From financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Key dates Subscriptions for the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO will start on November 7, 2024, and will end on November 11, 2024. On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the allocation for the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for Niva Bupa Health Insurance's initial public offering (IPO) is set for Thursday, November 14, 2024, on the BSE and NSE.

2. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: size The Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO is a ₹2,200.00 crore book-built offering. The offering consists of an offer to sell 18.92 crore shares worth ₹1,400.00 crores and a new issue of 10.81 crore shares for ₹800.00 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Application details The price range or price band for Niva Bupa Health Insurance's IPO is ₹70 to ₹74 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 200 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹14,800. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (13,600 shares), or ₹1,006,400, while for small NII, it is 14 lots (2,800 shares), or ₹207,200.

4.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: objects of issue

The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds towards the Augmentation of its capital base to strengthen solvency levels and for the General corporate purposes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5.About Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company A joint venture between Fettle Tone LLP and the Bupa Group, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited was established in 2008 and offers health insurance.

By giving clients access to a full range of health ecosystem and service capabilities via its Niva Bupa Health website and mobile application, the company presents a comprehensive offering.

6.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Financials Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited's revenue increased by 44.05% year on year and net profit rose by 552.73% during FY24 over FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: key risks Niva Bupa Health profitability depends on our ability to manage its underwriting risks and appropriately price its products and any failure to accurately estimate medical expenses or the frequency of claims could have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and prospects

8.Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Promoter Holding The company promoter is Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd and Bupa Investments Overseas Limited.

9./Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Registrar and Lead managers The Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP or grey market premium stood at Nil on Monday. This indicates that shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO are available without any premium over the issue price in the grey market.

Grey market premium is the willingness of an investor to pay more for a public issue than its offer price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}