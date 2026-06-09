NLC India OFS oversubscribed 5.22 times on day one; govt exercises full greenshoe option

Strong institutional demand prompted the Centre to scale up stake sale to 3%, raising about 1,260 crore via the disinvestment route.

Dhirendra Kumar
Updated9 Jun 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Following robust demand from non-retail investors, the Centre decided to exercise the full greenshoe, taking the total stake sale to 3%.
Following robust demand from non-retail investors, the Centre decided to exercise the full greenshoe, taking the total stake sale to 3%.(AP)

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3% stake in state-run NLC India Ltd drew strong institutional demand on the first day, getting oversubscribed 5.22 times.

The government had launched the OFS on Monday to sell a 2% stake, with an additional 1% greenshoe option in case of oversubscription, as part of its FY27 disinvestment programme. Following robust demand from non-retail investors, the Centre decided to exercise the full greenshoe, taking the total stake sale to 3%.

"Offer for Sale in NLC India Ltd received enthusiastic response from investors and was oversubscribed 5.22 times on the first day. Allocation will be on a price-priority basis,” Arunish Chawla, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “The government has decided to exercise the entire greenshoe option. Retail investors and employees will get an opportunity to bid on June 10.”

Also Read | Centre to sell up to 3% stake in NLC India via OFS at ₹303 per share

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 9 June and will remain open for retail investors and eligible employees on 10 June. The floor price was fixed at 303 per share, at a discount to the previous close of 335.65.

However, NLC India shares came under pressure after the OFS launch, falling 2.3% to close at 327.85 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, compared with 335.65 at previous close.

At the floor price, the government was initially expected to raise about 840 crore through the 2% stake sale. With the full 1% greenshoe exercised, proceeds could rise to roughly 1,260 crore.

The Centre currently holds a 72.2% stake in NLC India, equivalent to 1,001.16 million shares. At Tuesday's close, this holding was valued at 32,822.92 crore, while the company's total market capitalization stood at 45,460.88 crore

Also Read | NHPC OFS subscribed 3.47 times on Day 1; govt eyes ₹4,650 crore

The stake sale is part of the government’s efforts to meet its 80,000 crore disinvestment and asset monetization target for FY27. So far, the government has mobilized 12,165.85 crore through stake sales via OFS in three public sector companies—8.08% in Central Bank of India, 2% in Coal India, and 6.01% in NHPC Ltd.

In total, the government has raised 18,532.78 crore, or about 23.2% of its FY27 target, through disinvestment and asset monetization, including 6,366.93 crore from land monetization.

NLC India, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, is engaged in lignite mining and power generation, and has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

Also Read | Policybazaar co-founders look to offload shares worth ₹654 crore in block deal

The mobilization assumes significance as the Centre seeks to bolster revenues amid fiscal pressures. India’s fiscal deficit widened to 3.62 trillion in April, nearly double the level a year earlier, reflecting lower revenue receipts and higher expenditure at the start of the fiscal year.

In FY26, the government had raised 16,885.56 crore through disinvestment, compared with 10,163.02 crore in FY25. It also garnered 28,420.49 crore through asset monetization in FY26, according to official data.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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