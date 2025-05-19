NLC India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 311% YoY to ₹468 crore, but falls sequentially; dividend declared

NLC India Q4 results today: State-run NLC India announced its financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY24) on Monday, May 19, reporting a net profit of ₹468.46 crore — a 311% jump compared to ₹114 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit declined from ₹696 crore reported in the December quarter, impacted by the rise in employee expenses, which soared 58% YoY to ₹1,093.59 crore.

Revenue from operations also declined both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, coming in at ₹3,972 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹4,034 crore in Q4FY24 and ₹4,900 crore in Q3FY25.

The drop in revenue was largely attributed to a weaker performance in the mining segment, where revenue slipped to ₹1,963 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹2,139 crore a year ago. In contrast, the power generation segment posted a 10% YoY increase in revenue, rising to ₹3,263 crore.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹997.26 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 25.11%. In comparison, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24), the EBITDA stood higher at ₹1,096.04 crore with an EBITDA margin of 27.17%.

This indicates a year-on-year decline in both operating profit and margin, reflecting increased pressure on operating efficiency.

Dividend Announced The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of 15% for the financial year 2024–25.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 19th May 2025, recommended a final dividend of 15.00% (i.e., Rs.1.50 per equity share) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to C&AG audit and approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The details of the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books/Record date and the date on which the said final dividend shall be paid/dispatched will be intimated in due course after fixing the date of the Annual General Meeting," the company said in its Q4FY25 earnings report.

NLC India's share price ended today's session with a mild cut of 1.05%, settling at 236 apiece on the BSE. Looking at the company's recent developments, on May 06, its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, entered into a power purchase agreement with RVUNL for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project in Rajasthan. The project has been awarded through a competitive tariff-based bidding process by RVUNL.