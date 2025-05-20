NLC India share price soars 9% after Q4 net profit surges four-fold; up 17% in May

NLC India share price in focus on May 20: NLC India share price jumps 9% in early trade on Tuesday, May 20, reaching ₹257.90 apiece, following the release of the company’s March quarter numbers, which came in line with analysts’ estimates.

The company, on Monday post-market hours, reported a net profit of ₹468.46 crore — a 311% jump compared to ₹114 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined from ₹696 crore reported in the December quarter. Revenue from operations came in at ₹3,972 crore, down from ₹4,034 crore in Q4FY24.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹997.26 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 25.11%. In comparison, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24), EBITDA stood higher at ₹1,096.04 crore with a margin of 27.17%.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of 15% for the financial year 2024–25.

"The Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held on Monday, 19th May 2025, recommended a final dividend of 15.00% (i.e., ₹1.50 per equity share) for the financial year 2024–25, subject to C&AG audit and approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The details regarding the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books/Record Date and the final dividend payment date will be announced in due course," the company stated in its Q4FY25 earnings report.

Additionally, the company has approved the incorporation of a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), with equity participation in the ratio of 74:26.

The JV aims to establish, maintain, and operate a 3x125 MW lignite-based thermal power station, along with the development and operation of lignite mines to meet fuel requirements. The initiative is subject to compliance with DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) guidelines and necessary approvals from the Ministry of Coal and other relevant authorities.

NLC share price trend The company’s shares rebounded in May, gaining 12% so far after a 7% decline in April and from May 09 low of ₹212, it is up by 17%. Looking at a broader timeframe, NLC shares witnessed a one-way rally between March 2023 and January 2024, delivering a massive gain of 236% in just 11 months.

NLC India is a public sector enterprise engaged in lignite mining and power generation. The company has also diversified into the renewable energy and coal mining sectors, both in India and overseas.