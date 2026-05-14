NLC India share price zooms 15% after Q4 results 2026

NLC India share price surged nearly 15% on Thursday, 14 May, after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the March quarter.
The PSU posted a nearly threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,393.46 crore, compared with ₹481.96 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹5,197.22 crore, an increase from ₹3,971.90 crore the previous year, as per a filing with the BSE. Concurrently, total expenses also grew to ₹4,327.14 crore, up from ₹3,880.46 crore in the same period last year.
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NLC India's share price surged by approximately 15% following the company's announcement of a sharp increase in its earnings for the March quarter. The company reported a nearly threefold rise in consolidated net profit.
NLC India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,393.46 crore for the March quarter, a significant jump from ₹481.96 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to ₹5,197.22 crore from ₹3,971.90 crore.
The board of NLC India sanctioned a final dividend of 2.5% for FY26. This is pending approval from the CAG audit and shareholders at the upcoming AGM.
NLC India received in-principle approval for the mining and closure plan of the New Patrapara South coal mine. Its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL), also received a Letter of Award from SECI to develop 600 MW of solar capacity with an energy storage system.
NLC India's consolidated net profit for the March quarter was nearly threefold higher than the previous year, rising to ₹1,393.46 crore from ₹481.96 crore. Total income also increased to ₹5,197.22 crore from ₹3,971.90 crore.
The company's board has sanctioned a final dividend of 2.5% for FY26, pending approval from the CAG audit and shareholders at the forthcoming AGM.
NLC India Ltd operates as a public sector company focused on lignite mining and power generation, and it is increasingly involved in renewable energy and coal mining both within India and internationally.
The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained in-principle approval from the Ministry of Coal for both the mining and mine closure plan for the New Patrapara South coal mine, and the Coal Controller Organisation has authorized the revised mining plan for the Machhakata open-cast project.
Additionally, it mentioned that its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL), has received a Letter of Award from SECI to develop 600 MW of solar capacity paired with a 300 MW/1800 MWh energy storage system.
In line with asset monetisation efforts, 1.4 GW of operational renewable assets have been handed over to NIRL. Furthermore, the government has permitted the listing of NIRL through a public offering and has approved a joint venture with NCRTC to establish 100 MW of renewable projects in Uttar Pradesh.
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