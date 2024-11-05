NMDC board to consider bonus issue for first time in 16 years on November 11

NMDC's board will evaluate a proposed bonus share issue and review financial results for the quarter ending September 2024 next week. The last bonus issue occurred in May 2008.

Saloni Goel
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:09 PM IST
NMDC board to consider bonus issue for first time in 16 years on November 11
NMDC board to consider bonus issue for first time in 16 years on November 11(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Stock Market Today: NMDC, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) under the Ministry of Steel, on Tuesday, November 5 announced that its board of directors will consider a bonus share issue on Monday, November 11.

The company's board will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2024.

The company in an exchange filing today said, “Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th November 2024 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company, subject to requisite approvals.”

Before this, the company had announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 in May 2008, thus making it the first such issue in 16 years. 

More to come…

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNMDC board to consider bonus issue for first time in 16 years on November 11

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

152.20
03:12 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.25 (3.57%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.70
03:12 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.65 (0.93%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.55
03:12 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.8 (1.9%)

State Bank Of India share price

847.20
03:12 PM | 5 NOV 2024
17.35 (2.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,329.95
03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
53.25 (4.17%)

National Aluminium Company share price

234.20
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.4 (1.47%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,332.60
03:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
12.95 (0.98%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,547.40
03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-83.3 (-5.11%)

Torrent Power share price

1,715.35
03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-81.4 (-4.53%)

PB Fintech share price

1,645.00
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-67.75 (-3.96%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

1,319.80
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-54.1 (-3.94%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

127.10
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
7.75 (6.49%)

Oil India share price

495.85
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
23.4 (4.95%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

1,013.10
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
47.7 (4.94%)

JSW Steel share price

1,001.20
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
46.35 (4.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.