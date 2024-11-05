Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NMDC board to consider bonus issue for first time in 16 years on November 11

Saloni Goel

NMDC's board will evaluate a proposed bonus share issue and review financial results for the quarter ending September 2024 next week. The last bonus issue occurred in May 2008.

Stock Market Today: NMDC, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) under the Ministry of Steel, on Tuesday, November 5 announced that its board of directors will consider a bonus share issue on Monday, November 11.

The company's board will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2024.

The company in an exchange filing today said, “Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th November 2024 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company, subject to requisite approvals."

Before this, the company had announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 in May 2008, thus making it the first such issue in 16 years.

More to come…

