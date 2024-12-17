NMDC on Tuesday announced that the company has fixed the record date for its bonus share issue.

NMDC said it has fixed Friday, 27th December 2024, as the ‘Record Date’ to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the said Bonus Shares.

The company also informed that it has received in-principle approval from the stock exchanges, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on 16th December 2024, for the proposed bonus issue.

The deemed date of allotment shall be Monday, 30th December 2024, for the purpose of allotment of said Bonus Shares of the Company. Further, these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working date of allotment i.e. Tuesday, 31st December 2024, in accordance with SEBI circular dated 16th September, 2024, NMDC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on completion of Reliance Industries order

NMDC had earlier announced the bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. The company will allot 586,12,11,700 equity shares of ₹1 each as bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (two) new equity shares for every 1 (one) existing equity share held in the company.

NMDC Share Price NMDC stock price has gained over 5% in one month, but has fallen more than 13% in the past six months. The PSU stock has risen 9% year-to-date (YTD) and jumped 110% in three years.