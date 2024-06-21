NMDC likely to benefit from rising pellet exports to China, says Incred Equities; retains 'add' rating
Incred Equities maintains 'add' rating on NMDC, India's top iron ore producer, with target price of ₹319. The company benefits from rising pellet demand in China. Pellet premium is expected to increase, impacting steel and pellet markets.
Domestic brokerage firm Incred Equities has retained its 'add' rating on NMDC, the country's largest iron ore producer, with a one-year target price of ₹319 apiece, as the brokerage believes that the company is in the sweet spot amid rising pellet export demand coming from China.
