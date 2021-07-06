OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NMDC OFS non-retail portion subscribed 2.14 times

Mumbai: NMDC’s offer for sale (OFS) which opened for subscription for non-retail investors on Tuesday was subscribed 2.14 times.

The offer received subscription for 225.51 million shares against the base non-retail offer size of 105.50 million shares.

Through the OFS, the Government of India proposes to sell up to 117.22 million equity shares representing a 4% stake, with an option to sell an additional 3.49% stake or 102.28 million equity shares in case of oversubscription.

The floor price for the OFS is 165 per equity share, a 5.88% discount to NMDC's closing price of 175.30 on the BSE on Monday.

The total OFS size base size plus greenshoe stands at 219.50 million shares, representing 7.49% of outstanding equity shares of the company, aggregating to 3,621.78 crore.

The OFS opened on Tuesday for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Thursday. A total of 10% of the offer size is reserved for retail investors.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As on 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 68.29% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, NMDC's net profit surged 708% higher at 2,838 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared to 351 crore during the same period last fiscal. During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, turnover jumped 114.83% to 6,848 crore against 3,187 crore in the same quarter in FY20.

Shares of NMDC Ltd lost 3.22% to close at 169.65 on the BSE on Tuesday, while the benchmark index, Sensex ended largely flat at 52,861.18 points.

