NMDC, PNB, BHEL among top contenders for MSCI Global Standard Index inclusion: Nuvama
NMDC, Punjab National Bank, BHEL and Union Bank Of India are the top contenders for the inclusion in MSCI Global Standard Index after the February review, according to Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative &and Quantitative Research.
