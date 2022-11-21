NMDC prospects improve on earnings upgrade post rollback of export duties

Besides NMDC had completed the demerger of the 3 million ton Nagarnar steel plant, Chhattisgarh in October’22. The plant is likely to see final commissioning in March. With the government also likely to invite bids for sale of the plant in the next few months, analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks believe the steel plant could evince significant interest from domestic as well as global steel producers, as setting up a new greenfield steel project requires more than 5-7 years. About 16.4 mt of steelmaking capacities have changed hands in India over the last 3-4 years, at an average price of $ 1.1 bilion per mt, as per Sytematix data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}