NMDC Q3 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,747 crore on higher costs, declares interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

NMDC reported a consolidated net profit of 1,747 crore for Q3FY26, an 8% decline from 1,896 crore last year, due to rising operating expenses. Revenue rose 16% to 7,610 crore compared to 6,567 crore in the same quarter last year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published3 Feb 2026, 02:41 PM IST
NMDC Q3 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,747 crore on higher costs, declares interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share(Mint)

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, announced its financial performance for the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26) today, February 3, reporting a consolidated net profit of 1,747 crore, which was 8% lower than the 1,896 crore posted in the same period last year, impacted by higher operating expenses.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review came in at 7,610 crore, a 16% jump compared to 6,567 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

At the operating level, the mining company reported an EBITDA of 2,144.3 crore, a 9.6% drop from 2,372 crore in Q3FY25. On the margins front, EBITDA margins narrowed by 790 basis points year-on-year to 28.2%, its earnings filing showed.

NMDCQ3 Results
