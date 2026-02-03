NMDC Q3 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,747 crore on higher costs, declares interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, announced its financial performance for the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26) today, February 3, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747 crore, which was 8% lower than the ₹1,896 crore posted in the same period last year, impacted by higher operating expenses.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review came in at ₹7,610 crore, a 16% jump compared to ₹6,567 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

At the operating level, the mining company reported an EBITDA of ₹2,144.3 crore, a 9.6% drop from ₹2,372 crore in Q3FY25. On the margins front, EBITDA margins narrowed by 790 basis points year-on-year to 28.2%, its earnings filing showed.