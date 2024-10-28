NMDC refutes media reports on KIOCL merger. Details here

NMDC confirmed that it has not been informed by the Government of India, acting on behalf of the President of India, regarding the potential merger of NMDC Ltd and KIOCL Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company's exchange disclosure highlighted that it is important to mention that NMDC Limited qualifies as a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) overseen by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

Furthermore, it noted that matters related to corporate mergers fall under the purview of the Administrative Ministry, specifically the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The company provided clarification regarding a news article in the Business Standard that said, ‘A merger between NMDC and KIOCL is in the works, pending approvals from ministries and regulators.’