NMDC refutes media reports on KIOCL merger. Details here

  • NMDC stated it has not been notified by the Government of India about a merger with KIOCL Ltd. The company, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel, clarified that such matters fall under the Administrative Ministry's jurisdiction.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
NMDC confirmed no official communication from the Government of India about merging with KIOCL Ltd.
NMDC confirmed no official communication from the Government of India about merging with KIOCL Ltd. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

NMDC confirmed that it has not been informed by the Government of India, acting on behalf of the President of India, regarding the potential merger of NMDC Ltd and KIOCL Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company's exchange disclosure highlighted that it is important to mention that NMDC Limited qualifies as a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) overseen by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

Furthermore, it noted that matters related to corporate mergers fall under the purview of the Administrative Ministry, specifically the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The company provided clarification regarding a news article in the Business Standard that said, ‘A merger between NMDC and KIOCL is in the works, pending approvals from ministries and regulators.’

(more to come)

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
