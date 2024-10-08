NMDC share price falls another 8%, down 15% in 5 sessions. Here’s why

Shares of NMDC fell 8% to 211, marking a 15% decline over five days despite rising iron ore prices. The company reported a 1.3% production increase in September 2024, with sales up 13.8%. Analysts forecast revenue and profit decline for the company due to weak metal prices and seasonal factors.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Continuing their bearish trend for the fifth consecutive trading session, shares of NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, fell another 8% in early morning trade on Tuesday, October 8, reaching 211 per share. This brings the cumulative loss over the past five days to nearly 15%.

Despite a significant rise in iron ore prices, the company's shares have been on a downward trajectory, with most of the decline occurring after the release of its operational numbers for September.

In September 2024, the company recorded iron ore production of 3.04 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a 1.3% increase from the 3 MT produced in the same month the previous year. Additionally, sales saw a year-over-year growth of 13.8%, totaling 3.54 MT last month.

Recently, the company announced an increase in the prices of lump ore and fines. The price for lump ore has risen by 400 per tonne, now standing at 5,750 per tonne, while fines have also seen a 400 per tonne increase, bringing their price to 5,010 per tonne. These new prices took effect on October 1.

This latest price adjustment follows a prior reduction by NMDC, which had lowered the prices for lump ore by 600 per tonne to 5,350 and for fines by 500 to 4,610.

Q2 Preview: Anticipated margin contraction QoQ

In its recent report, domestic brokerage Elara Capital projects a 2% year-over-year increase and 3% QoQ drop in the company’s sales volume.

Following two price hikes in Q1 FY25, the company implemented two price reductions: first, a decrease of 500 per tonne for both lumps and fines on June 30, 2024, and second, a reduction of 600 per tonne for lumps and 500 per tonne for fines on August 7.

As a result, the brokerage forecasts that realizations will improve by approximately 14% year-over-year, while declining around 11% quarter-over-quarter. Consequently, it estimates EBITDA per tonne to rise by 33% YoY but decrease by about 29% QoQ. 

Motilal Oswal forecasts that the metal companies within its coverage will experience a QoQ in revenue (-3%), EBITDA (-15%), and adjusted profit after tax (APAT) (-27%) for 2QFY25E. This downturn is attributed to weak metal prices and lower sales volumes during the quarter.

It said that the seasonal impact of the monsoon, combined with cheaper imports from China, has exerted pressure on domestic prices and demand. However, a decrease in input costs is expected to partially mitigate these challenges.

Additionally, mining companies are likely to report a sequential decline due to reduced volumes stemming from heavy monsoon rains and lower average selling prices (ASP), it stated.

Motilal Oswal highlighted that iron ore prices have decreased by 900-1,000 per tonne compared to the exit prices in June 2024. For 2Q, NMDC's average prices for lumps and fines were 5,350 per tonne and 4,610 per tonne, respectively.

The slowdown in China's real estate sector, which is the largest consumer of metals, has led to an influx of cheaper Chinese exports into the global market, putting downward pressure on global prices. Looking ahead, the brokerage anticipates that China’s stimulus efforts to revitalize its struggling real estate market will provide support for global metal prices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
