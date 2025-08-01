NMDC share price in focus as it hikes prices of its produce

Stock Market Today: NMDC share price remained in focus on Friday and mostly traded in the positive territory despite a weak Indian stock market. NMDC announced price hikes for its produce.

NMDC iron-ore price hikes NMDC on 1 August announced price hikes for its produce. The iron ore prices for August with lump ore have risen by ₹450 per tonne to ₹6,850, while NMDC has hiked prices for fines by ₹400/ton to ₹5,250 per tonne.

The NMDC price hikes come as a big respite after a few months of price cuts announced by NMDC.

Earlier in the previous month, NMDC had announced a more than 9% price drop for its produce for the month of July 2025. The NMDC has set the price for lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) iron ore at ₹5,700 per ton, down from ₹6,300 per ton in June 2025. The Fines (64%, -10 mm) iron ore price had been reduced to ₹4,850/- per ton, lower than the ₹5,350 per ton in June 2025.

Rising international iron-ore prices fuel NMDC price hikes International iron ore prices ex China, which were trading at more than $106 per ton by the end of February 2025, had fallen to less than the $94 per ton level in June 2025. The same, however, have now bounced back to close to $100 a tonne levels, leading to NMDC hiking prices again.

Positives for NMDC The price hikes announced by NMDC are expected to support margins and improve realizations. NMDC, which is the largest iron ore producer in India, commands pricing power in the domestic ore market amid strong domestic demand for iron ore. The moves are likely to have a positive impact on revenue and EBITDA for the September quarter.

NMDC share price movement NMDC share price opened at ₹70.81 on Friday, almost flat as compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹70.92. However the NMDC share price gained to intraday highs of ₹72.78, which meant gains of almost 2.62% on a day when Sensex was down 0.3-0.4%