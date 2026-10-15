NMDC Steel share price jumps 6%; what's next as experts see weakness in technical chart | Support, resistance

NMDC Steel shares jumped over 6% on Thursday, 15 October, amid a broad-based rally in the Indian stock market and improving sentiment in the domestic steel sector.
Indian equities surged today, with the Sensex gaining over 1,100 points and the Nifty 50 moving above the 22,900 mark. The positive market sentiment may have supported buying interest in individual stocks, including NMDC Steel.
Sentiment in the steel sector has also shown signs of improvement. Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel prices rose by ₹700 per tonne in the week ended 9 October to ₹64,700 per tonne. Meanwhile, NMDC raised the price of lump iron ore by ₹150 per tonne as of September, a development that could affect steelmakers’ raw material costs, according to news reports.
Separately, NMDC Steel announced a change to its board composition. In a filing dated 13 October, the company said the Ministry of Steel had communicated the appointment of Sarita Chauhan, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser at the Ministry of Steel, as a Government Director on its board.
The appointment was made with effect from 12 October 2026, in accordance with the ministry’s order dated 12 October, and will remain in effect until further orders or until otherwise applicable, whichever is earlier.
NMDC Steel share price today opened at ₹41.99 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹42.16, and an intraday low of ₹40 per share.
Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said NMDC Steel continues to exhibit a weak technical structure despite a minor recovery, with the stock trading at ₹40.16, below its key moving averages. The RSI at 42.14 also indicates weak momentum. He placed immediate resistance in the ₹42.00– ₹43.18 range and support at ₹39– ₹38. A sustained move above ₹43.18 would be needed to improve the technical outlook, while a break below ₹38 could trigger further downside.
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said NMDC Steel opened with a gap-up but lacked follow-up buying near its 200-day simple moving average (200-DMA). He identified ₹42– ₹43 as a key resistance zone, adding that a decisive breakout could pave the way for a move towards ₹46. On the downside, ₹39 remains a strong support level.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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