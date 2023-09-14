NMDC share price jumps over 5% to hit a 52-week high on iron ore price revision; brokerages see further upside3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:59 PM IST
NMDC share price rises over 5 per cent on upward revision in iron ore prices. It is up almost 63 per cent in the last one year. ICICI Securities upgrades stock to buy with a target price of ₹180.
NMDC share price jumped over 5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹150 on BSE in intraday trade on Thursday after an upward revision in iron ore prices. The stock opened at ₹142.90 against the previous close of ₹142.25 and rose 5.45 per cent to its one-year peak of ₹150.
