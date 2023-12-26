NMDC share price locked at 4% upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark: What drove the rally?
NMDC Share Price Today: Iron ore rallied to its highest since June 2022, showing Beijing’s efforts to stem the property market’s decline in recent months may be paying dividends
NMDC Share Price Today: Shares of public-sector undertaking (PSU) NMDC were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit at ₹204.90 apiece to hit its 52-week high mark on Tuesday, December 26. The shares of the iron ore company rallied earlier today after iron ore futures hit an 18-year mark.
