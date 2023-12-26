NMDC Share Price Today: Shares of public-sector undertaking (PSU) NMDC were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit at ₹204.90 apiece to hit its 52-week high mark on Tuesday, December 26. The shares of the iron ore company rallied earlier today after iron ore futures hit an 18-year mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iron ore rallied to its highest since June 2022, showing Beijing’s efforts to stem the property market’s decline in recent months may be paying dividends. Futures in Singapore rose above $140 a ton amid thin trading on Tuesday.

Iron ore climbed 1.5 per cent to $140.55 a ton in Singapore, as per news agency Bloomberg. Futures in Dalian were 1.3 per cent higher, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coil both advanced in Shanghai.

Optimism is building that China’s economic recovery and its steel-intensive property sector are finally gaining momentum, after a subdued post-pandemic reopening in the past year disappointed investors, according to Bloomberg.

On Thursday, China's biggest state-owned banks launched this year's third round of rate cuts as authorities boost efforts to lift economic activity. The salvo comes after Beijing in November announced a $127 billion plan to boost urban revitalization, providing relief for the steel-intensive property sector amid a wave of developer defaults.

NNMC Share Price Today On Tuesday, shares of NMDC opened at ₹196.20 and gained 4.43 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹ ₹204.90, against a previous close of ₹195.30 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 3.30 per cent higher at ₹201.75 apiece on the BSE.

In its monthly business update, NMDC said that it produced 3.83 million metric tonnes (MMT) of iron ore in November compared to 3.61 MMT in the year-ago period. The mining PSU sold 3.79 MMT of iron ore last month, compared to 3.04 MMT sold in the year-ago period.

On a cumulative basis, NMDC produced 27.31 MMT of iron ore upto November 2023, compared to 23.32 MMT produced in the year-ago period. It sold 27.78 MMT of iron ore upto November 2023, compared to 22.49 MMT in the year-ago period. The Hyderabad-based company, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes over 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

