Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NMDC share price locked at 4% upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark: What drove the rally?

NMDC share price locked at 4% upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark: What drove the rally?

Nikita Prasad

  • NMDC Share Price Today: Iron ore rallied to its highest since June 2022, showing Beijing’s efforts to stem the property market’s decline in recent months may be paying dividends

(File Pic) The NMDC mines in Donimalai. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

NMDC Share Price Today: Shares of public-sector undertaking (PSU) NMDC were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit at 204.90 apiece to hit its 52-week high mark on Tuesday, December 26. The shares of the iron ore company rallied earlier today after iron ore futures hit an 18-year mark.

Iron ore rallied to its highest since June 2022, showing Beijing’s efforts to stem the property market’s decline in recent months may be paying dividends. Futures in Singapore rose above $140 a ton amid thin trading on Tuesday.

Iron ore climbed 1.5 per cent to $140.55 a ton in Singapore, as per news agency Bloomberg. Futures in Dalian were 1.3 per cent higher, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coil both advanced in Shanghai.

Optimism is building that China’s economic recovery and its steel-intensive property sector are finally gaining momentum, after a subdued post-pandemic reopening in the past year disappointed investors, according to Bloomberg.

Also Read: NMDC share price scales 52 week high on strong volume growth, price hikes improving earning growth prospects

On Thursday, China’s biggest state-owned banks launched this year’s third round of rate cuts as authorities boost efforts to lift economic activity. The salvo comes after Beijing in November announced a $127 billion plan to boost urban revitalization, providing relief for the steel-intensive property sector amid a wave of developer defaults.

NNMC Share Price Today

On Tuesday, shares of NMDC opened at 196.20 and gained 4.43 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 204.90, against a previous close of 195.30 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 3.30 per cent higher at 201.75 apiece on the BSE.

In its monthly business update, NMDC said that it produced 3.83 million metric tonnes (MMT) of iron ore in November compared to 3.61 MMT in the year-ago period. The mining PSU sold 3.79 MMT of iron ore last month, compared to 3.04 MMT sold in the year-ago period.

On a cumulative basis, NMDC produced 27.31 MMT of iron ore upto November 2023, compared to 23.32 MMT produced in the year-ago period. It sold 27.78 MMT of iron ore upto November 2023, compared to 22.49 MMT in the year-ago period. The Hyderabad-based company, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes over 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.