NMDC share price: Navratna stock trades flat ahead of dividend 2025 record date

Stock market today: Ahead of the dividend record date tomorrow, shares of Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) NMDC traded on a flat note on Thursday, March 20.

NMDC, earlier this week on March 17, announced an interim dividend of ₹2.30 per share and fixed the record date for Friday, March 21 to determine the shareholders eligible to receive the said dividend. This is also the first interim dividend by the company for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

"The said Interim Dividend shall be paid /dispatched within the prescribed timelines as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members/records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Friday, the 21st March 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company's exchange filing said.

As per the T+1 settlement system of the Indian stock market, today is the last day for investors to purchase the shares of NMDC to be eligible for the dividend payout.

NMDC Dividend History According to Trendlyne data, NMDC has declared 45 dividends since August 28, 2003. In the past 12 months, it has paid only ₹1.50 per share dividend to investors, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Adjusting for the recent bonus share issue announced by the company in the ratio of 2:1, the dividend yield stands at 0.73%.

NMDC Share Price History The PSU stock NMDC opened at ₹70.19 apiece on the BSE today, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹68.77.

During the trade, the stock hit the day's high of ₹70.21 and a low of ₹67.91. As of 11.35 am, NMDC share price was at ₹68.59, down 0.36%.

In the last one year, the stock price performance has been flat, up 0.12% versus the Sensex rise of 5%. Meanwhile, it has risen 83% in the past two years and 67% in the past three years, shows BSE data.

