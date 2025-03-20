Mint Market

NMDC share price: Navratna stock trades flat ahead of dividend 2025 record date

Shares of NMDC traded flat ahead of the dividend record date on March 21. The company announced an interim dividend of 2.30 per share, marking its first for FY25. Investors must purchase shares today to be eligible for the payout.

Saloni Goel
Updated20 Mar 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Advertisement
NMDC, earlier this week on March 17, announced an interim dividend of ₹2.30 per share and fixed the record date for Friday, March 21.

Stock market today: Ahead of the dividend record date tomorrow, shares of Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) NMDC traded on a flat note on Thursday, March 20.

NMDC, earlier this week on March 17, announced an interim dividend of 2.30 per share and fixed the record date for Friday, March 21 to determine the shareholders eligible to receive the said dividend. This is also the first interim dividend by the company for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Also Read | SBI, Bajaj Auto to NMDC: LKP Securities lists these 10 stocks to buy

"The said Interim Dividend shall be paid /dispatched within the prescribed timelines as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members/records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Friday, the 21st March 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company's exchange filing said.

Advertisement

As per the T+1 settlement system of the Indian stock market, today is the last day for investors to purchase the shares of NMDC to be eligible for the dividend payout.

Also Read | TVS Motor shares in focus ahead of board meeting to consider interim dividend

NMDC Dividend History

According to Trendlyne data, NMDC has declared 45 dividends since August 28, 2003. In the past 12 months, it has paid only 1.50 per share dividend to investors, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Adjusting for the recent bonus share issue announced by the company in the ratio of 2:1, the dividend yield stands at 0.73%.

NMDC Share Price History

The PSU stock NMDC opened at 70.19 apiece on the BSE today, slightly higher than the previous close of 68.77.

Also Read | Polycab, KEI, Havells tank up to 15% on Adani’s entry into cables & wires biz

During the trade, the stock hit the day's high of 70.21 and a low of 67.91. As of 11.35 am, NMDC share price was at 68.59, down 0.36%.

Advertisement

In the last one year, the stock price performance has been flat, up 0.12% versus the Sensex rise of 5%. Meanwhile, it has risen 83% in the past two years and 67% in the past three years, shows BSE data.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNMDC share price: Navratna stock trades flat ahead of dividend 2025 record date
First Published:20 Mar 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App