NMDC share price rises 1.7% encouraged by the strength in global iron-ore prices
Stock Market Today- Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said that they have raised FY25 Ebitda estimates by 9% on expectation of price hikes in second half as global iron ore prices are hardening, domestic steel demand remains strong and NMDC has not taken effective price hikes since May’23
