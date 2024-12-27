NMDC share price: Stock trades ex-date for issuance of 2:1 bonus shares

Bonus shares 2024: NMDC share price witnessed some selling pressure in the early morning session on Friday, December 27. Trading ex-date for the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, NMDC share price today opened higher at ₹71.84 apiece on the NSE. It touched an intraday high of ₹72.10 per share within a few minutes of the opening. However, soon profit booking kicked in, and NMDC stock failed to sustain at higher levels, witnessing downside pressure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NMDC bonus shares record date In an exchange filing earlier, NMDC had informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares, saying, "We wish to inform you that the Company has received in-principle approval under Regulation 28(1) of SEBI LODR, 2015, from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited vide their letters dated 16th December 2024, for issue and proposed allotment of 586,12,11,700 Equity shares of ₹1/- each as bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (two) new equity shares for every 1 (one) existing equity share held in the Company."

Informing about the bonus shares record date, NMDC said, "The Company has fixed Friday, 27th December 2024, as the "Record Date" to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the said Bonus Shares."

NMDC bonus shares history NMDC shares are trading ex-bonus after a gap of over 16 years. NMDC shares last traded ex-date on 21 May 2008 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders to issue bonus shares. At that time, NMDC shares traded ex-date for the issuance of bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, which means two bonus shares for every one share held by eligible shareholders of the company.