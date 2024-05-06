NMDC up for third straight day, touches 14-year high after April business update
NMDC's shares hit a 14-year peak of ₹271.70, up 1% on Monday, maintaining an upward trend since June 2023 with a gain of 143%. LKP Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of ₹297 per share.
Shares of NMDC, the country's largest iron ore producer, continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive trading day on Monday, surging by 1% to reach a 14-year peak of ₹271.70 per share. The last time the stock reached this level was in 2010.
