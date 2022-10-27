NMDC shares rally 15% as stock trades ex-demerger2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:45 AM IST
- NMDC shares rallied more than 15% to ₹107.9 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals
Shares of NMDC Ltd rallied more than 15% to ₹107.9 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session, a day ahead of the record date for the company's demerger of the steel business. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) approved the demerger of NMDC Steel, a three-million tone steel plant in Chhattisgarh, from NMDC Ltd.